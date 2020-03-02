BOJ withdraws guidelines for operation of electronic retail payment services

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) is advising the public that the guidelines for Electronic Retail Payment Services (ERPS 2) previously issued by the bank for the operation of electronic retail payment services are withdrawn with immediate effect.

The BOJ said authorisation to operate these services will only be granted to eligible applicants under the Fintech Regulatory Sandbox Guidelines (Sandbox Guidelines), which take effect March 16, 2020.

The Sandbox Guidelines may be accessed on the bank's website at www.boj.org.jm.

The central bank said that payment services providers, which previously received authorisation under ERPS 2, may contact the BOJ at fintech-sandbox@boj.org.jm for information related to the effect these changes may cause to their operations.

People seeking clarification on any issue arising from this advisory may also contact the bank at fintechsandbox@boj.org.jm.