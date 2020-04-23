BPO association to quantify layoffs due to 14-day closure of the sector

ST JAMES, Jamaica—The Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ), the umbrella body representing business process outsourcing (BPO) firms operating on the island, is conduction a survey, aimed at determining the number of employees in the sector who have been laid off due to government's 14-day closure order.

"So, we expect that there will be some layoffs. The number of layoffs, I will not be able to tell you right now, but we have a survey instrument that we are putting out today to collect that data," GSAJ president Gloria Henry told OBSERVER ONLINE yesterday.

Henry said the findings of the survey could be available by weekend.

On Monday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, during a digital press conference from Jamaica House, announced the closure of BPO entities for 14 days, effective yesterday.

The move followed a spike in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, with Alorica, a BPO entity in Portmore, St Catherine being linked to 131 of the country's 252 cases so far.

The Government order has resulted in some 38 per cent of the more than 60 BPO companies operating in Jamaica, closing their doors.

Henry said 22 per cent are providers of critical services that have been exempted under the disaster risk management act.

"They are providing critical services to local as well as some foreign companies, and these are logistics, banking, telecommunications and health care. So, it is very, very limited operations for most companies and those employees have a special exemption," Henry explained.

The sector, which earned some US$600 million in revenue last year, currently employs some 38,000 people.

Anthony Lewis