BPO umbrella body in solidarity with the Gov't

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Global Services Association of Jamaica, the umbrella body representing the business process outsourcings (BPO) entities in the country, says it is standing in solidarity with the Government and people of Jamaica to close BPO sites for a period of 14 days.

The association said this will give the various agencies of Government the opportunity to gain a better understanding of the protocols implemented by the members and to bring all operators under the ambit of the approved protocols.

All BPOs, except those providing essential services, have been instructed by the prime minister to cease operations for two weeks as of Wednesday, April 22 in order to stem the spread of COVID-19.

"We have instructed our members and use this opportunity to encourage non-members to abide by the directives given. We know this is in the best interest of the country considering the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We are in support of protecting and preserving the safety of all our workers,” President of the Association, Gloria Henry said.

The GSAJ noted that its members currently have about 12,000 or 31.5 per cent of its fulltime workforce in work-at-home solutions and 22 per cent providing essential services.