BPOs ordered to review, update COVID-19 safety measures
KINGSTON, Jamaica — State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Alando Terrelonge says all Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) offices in Jamaica must immediately review and update their COVID-19 related health and safety measures or develop and implement policies where none exist.
Terrelonge's statement comes after BPO operator, Alorica, was forced to shut a second facility in Kingston after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
“While we understand the economic importance of the BPO sector and the jobs created for over 40,000 Jamaicans, this must not supersede the importance of the health of our society, and in this case, the health of our youth population,” he said.
The minister added that he is aware of the potential risk of community spread in densely populated areas like Portmore, where many of these employees reside.
“The health and safety of all employees is paramount. This is a time for all employers in the BPO sector to enact proper policies and follow the sanitation guidelines set out by the Government and Ministry of Health and Wellness, to keep our young people safe,” Terrelonge said.
He also noted that he supports and agrees with Alorica's decision to temporarily close its offices for proper sanitation.
“It might be useful for other BPO entities to follow suit. It is better to close for two to three weeks and review policies, implement necessary safety guidelines to maintain adequate social distancing, install hand sanitizer stations throughout the workplace, on buses that transport workers and install thermometers for mandatory daily temperature checks for staff, upon entering and leaving the work space – if this is not already being done.”
The minister also urged young people to take COVID-19 seriously and not take their own safety for granted.
“Youthfulness is no vaccine against the virus.”
