BREAKING: 2nd case of COVID-19 confirmed in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Jamaica.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton confirmed the second imported case via Twitter this evening.

Dr Tufton said the second case is a US Embassy employee who returned from the UK.

The two COVID-19 cases in Jamaica both involve people who travelled to the United Kingdom.

Yesterday, Dr Tufton confirmed that Jamaica's first case of the virus involved a dual citizen who had returned to Jamaica from the UK to attend a funeral.

The UK is not on the list of places that Jamaica has imposed travel restrictions for, in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Travel restrictions are in place for China, Italy, South Korea, Singapore, Iran, Spain, France and Germany.

