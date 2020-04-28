BSJ pulls non-compliant hand sanitizers from market

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) says it has pulled several hand sanitizers from the market that have not met the minimum 60 per cent alcohol content requirement as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to a statement from the BSJ, the National Compliance and Regulatory Authority (NCRA) in their market surveillance activities also found a high degree of non-conformity with labelling regulations.

The BSJ said it is aware that more local manufacturers have entered the market in response to the demand for hand sanitizer products in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bureau reminded companies that in order to be effective, hand sanitizer products should contain a minimum of 60 per cent alcohol content as recommended by WHO and the Ministry of Health and Wellness, to ensure effective protection against the virus.

The BSJ and the NCRA said to ensure conformity with the various guidelines and regulations, manufacturers, distributors and importers of hand sanitizers are asked to take in a sample of their product for testing and validation of the integrity by 3:30 pm on Wednesday, April 29.