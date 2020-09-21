BSJ urges customers to examine hand santiser labels
KINGSTON, Jamaica — In the wake of what it describes as a "proliferation of substandard handsanitiser products on the market", Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) is urging consumers to examine content labels and use products as recommended to ensure their health and safety.
The agency said that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it developed the JS 351:2020 Jamaican Standard Specification for Instant Hand Sanitizers.
“The Standard was developed to provide guidance to manufacturers and mitigate against substandard formulations which may not be effective in disease prevention,” the statement read.
The BSJ said the protocol is available for viewing free of cost at its technical information centre.
“If manufacturers or interested parties wish to utilise the Standard, it is available for purchase. The standard prescribes the requirements for alcohol-based instant hand sanitisers,” it said.
The Standard contains:
• Definitions
• General Requirements (Product)
• Requirements for establishments producing instant hand sanitizers
• Packaging and labelling requirements
The oversight authority for compliance with standards is currently assigned to the regulatory body- the National Compliance and Regulatory Authority (NCRA).
The BSJ also provides testing services for private and public companies, as well as the regulatory body - NCRA, to determine the integrity of product contents.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy