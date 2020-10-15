BVI gets US$257,000 from UK towards rebuilding

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands (CMC)— The British Virgin Islands (BVI) has received over US$250,000 to assist the overseas dependent territory in rebuilding two buildings that were destroyed by hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.

According to Governor Augustus Jaspert, who officially handed over the funds to the Recovery and Development Agency (RDA), the contributions are the latest in the UK's long-standing partnership to support the territory's recovery and development from the hurricanes.

Of the total amount, US$187,000 has been allocated to assist with constructing a new Magistrate's Court, while US$70,000 has been earmarked for rebuilding Road Town Police Station.

The BVI government has also contributed funds towards works on these two buildings.

In handing over the funds earlier this week, the governor reminded citizens that after the 2017 hurricanes, “the UK provided support within 48 hours, followed by two UK Government grants of US$17 million and US$14 million.”

Some public buildings including the Virgin Gorda Police Barracks, the Jost Van Dyke Admin Complex and the temporary courts, were also built with funds from the UK.

The RDA is the agency that will manage the funds for the two projects. The agency also manages funds for the rebuilding of any structure that was destroyed by the 2017 hurricanes.

After the 2017 hurricanes, the UK government implemented strict measures to govern its assistance to the BVI.

Among these measures, the UK demanded that the BVI set up the RDA to manage funds for the rebuilding process.