BVI night time ban on motorcycles extended

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands (CMC) — The government of this British Overseas territory has extended its night time ban on motorcycles.

The ban, which was scheduled to end last Thursday, has been extended by three weeks.

According to the updated Road Traffic Regulations published in government's official gazette the ban is now scheduled to come to an end on July 16.

No indication has been given on why the ban has been extended. However, the extension was ordered the same day Premier Andrew Fahie voiced concern about an increase in accidents on roads across the territory.

“We are seeing an increase in scooter accidents and riders are not wearing safety gears and riding safely on the road. I am urging scooter riders to practice safety on the territory's roads,” Fahie said.

Except for a select category of riders when they are travelling to or from work, motorcycles are banned from operating on local roads between 5:00 pm and 5:00 am (local time) daily.

The exempted riders include security guards employed by a private security service provider, Customs and Immigration officers, as well as persons employed in the essential services.

According to the premier, the move is “for the safety and convenience” of the bikers and the wider public.