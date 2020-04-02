BVI prepares to go on complete lockdown for 14 days

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands (CMC)— Residents in the British Virgin Islands have been urged to stock up on supplies and conduct essential business before the territory enters another 24-hour lockdown that will last for two weeks.

Based on this – Andrew Fahie administration has designated three days for the stock-up period.

Fahie, who made the announcement in a live public broadcast earlier this week said during the period the first letter of a person's surname will be used to determine when he/she will be allowed to leave their homes to access essential goods and services.

He said persons with surnames beginning with the letters 'A' through to 'I' will be allowed to leave their homes to stock up and conduct essential business between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm (local time) on Thursday.

Persons with surnames beginning with the letters 'J' through to 'R' will be allowed the same privilege during the same hours on Friday,, while residents with surnames beginning with the letters 'S' through to 'Z' will be permitted out on Saturday.

He stressed that under the mandatory two-week quarantine, no one will be allowed to leave home.

“During this period measures will be implemented as to how they would receive essential supplies.”He said these measures involve the establishment of a Client Support Centre for quarantined persons. This support centre will be managed by the Office of the Deputy Governor and the newly-installed Health Emergency Operations Centre.

“Those persons in the vulnerable categories must also remain at home and receive their essential and basic supplies through home deliveries.”

The Premier added that essential workers listed in the curfew order as well as those shopping for 'vulnerable categories such as the sick and elderly, will be allowed an extended time period to shop.

These persons will be permitted out to access the basic and essential services between 6:00 am and 8:00 am and only one person per household is allowed out to access these essential goods and services.

“Persons permitted outside their homes to use essential services must only leave their homes to go directly to those places of business and go straight back home. I remind you to do what is right and do not congregate anywhere or visit anyone while you leave your home,” Fahie said.

Premier further advised that his administration has partnered with the Family Support Network (FSN) to provide assistance to families who are experiencing hardship.

Those families are invited to visit the FSN during the three-day stock-up period to get supplies.

Following the three days of limited and managed curfew — which ends at 6 pm on Saturday — the territory will enter 14 days of 24-hour lockdown.