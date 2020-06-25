BVI to reopen preschools and daycare facilities

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands (CMC) — The administration of Premier Andrew Fahie, has decided to reopen early childhood centres, daycare facilities in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), subject to the inspection and approval by the Environmental Health Division .

“As a government, we know that all of the decisions are not always popular. Many of them are tough, but I can assure you that they were made in the best interest of the people of the Virgin Islands,” Fahie said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the decision was made following concerns about the state of early childhood education in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the premier urged the private sector and members of the public to continue to do its part to help prevent any potential spread of the virus.

“Please continue to wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds. By doing so, you are contributing to keeping us safe and helping our economy. Please continue to remain six feet apart. By doing so, you are contributing to keeping us safe and helping our economy. And, please continue to wear a mask covering your nose and mouth. By doing so, you are contributing to keeping us safe and helping our economy,” he stated.

There are currently no known active cases of the coronavirus in the territory.