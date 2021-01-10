BVI tourist board partners with private aviation company

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands (CMC) — The private aviation company, evoJets, has entered into a partnership agreement with the BVI Tourist Board and Film Commission (BVITB&FC), to provide incentives valued at more than US$1,000 when people utilise the service to travel to the territory.

According to the BVITB&FC, the incentive is geared towards boosting direct flights to territory through a safe and socially-distanced medium.

“In an effort to make private jet travel more readily accessible, the BVITB&FC has established a new partnership with evoJets that offers $1,500 towards catering, ground, or flight cost on any portion of a trip booked to the BVI. To redeem credit, travellers may apply the code BVITOURISM in the comments section of the private jet charter booking form,” the release stated.

“A number of recommended land and sea offerings for guests to choose from will be outlined to complete the perfect socially-distanced vacation, whether travellers prefer to spend their days relaxing on the beach or chartering a yacht to island-hop and experience all the BVI has to offer.”

In addition to the credits, evoJets has also committed to the sustainable development of the territory.

This will be achieved through donations in the BVITB&FC's Seeds of Love Programme, that will result in more trees being planted across the country.

“For each trip booked to the BVI, evoJets will contribute an additional $1,500 to Seeds of Love. This contribution includes the planting of approximately 27 White Cedar trees per donation. The White Cedar tree is the territorial tree of the BVI.”

Director of the BVITB Clive McCoy says the initiative is one that will benefit the community.

“This partnership is a demonstration of how important sustainable tourism is to our industry partners and us. We are truly thankful for their contribution to protecting the flora of the BVI.”