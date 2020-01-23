Baby Bolt on the way

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Retired sprint sensation Usain Bolt and his partner Kasi Bennett are expecting. Bolt posted the good news on his social media early this morning.

“I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE,” Bolt posted to Twitter and Instagram, with a photo of a very pregnant Bennett.

This will be the first child for the couple.

