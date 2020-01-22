UPDATE: Baby believed to be missing Nyyear Frank found

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A baby believed to be Nyyear Frank, the infant who was stolen from his mother at five weeks old, has been brought to the Half-Way-Tree police station.

The police are conducting checks to confirm whether it is, in fact, the missing child, and are currently meeting with the baby's mother.

A woman is in custody, and is being questioned.

"We currently have a baby in our custody, we believe it is the baby... the mother is sure it's her baby," confirmed Senior Superintendent of Police Stephanie Lindsay.

She explained that DNA testing will have to confirm if the baby is actually Nyyear Frank.

"The case never went cold. We have always been working with the mother, and social media may have helped," Lindsay added.

Reports are that the baby was found in the Corporate Area, and was recovered after the police received a tip.

Nyyear has been missing since October 13, 2019. According to the Half-Way-Tree police, his mother was walking with him along Rousseau Road in St Andrew when a motor car drove up with three men aboard.

One of the men reportedly alighted from the vehicle and forced Nyyear and his mother into the motor car, before taking the child from the mother and shoving her from the vehicle.

Alicia Dunkley-Willis