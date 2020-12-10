Baby's abduction was a unique situation and residents should not be scared, cop says

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Superintendent Vernon Ellis, commanding officer for St James, says residents should not worry that there is a trend in child abductions in the parish.

He was speaking today at the St James Municipal Corporation's monthly meeting, where he addressed the abduction of 18-month-old Ackelia Patten, who was walking along Humber Avenue with her mother on Monday when the child was snatched.

"It is not a situation where persons are walking around trying to abduct kids in St James. It was a random situation and the matter in and of itself is not designed to scare persons," explained Ellis.

According to Ellis, Ackelia is now in the safe hands of the police. He gave special thanks to members of the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) who came in from Kingston to assist the effort.

"I must say to you that the child who was abducted is in the safe hands of the JCF, and special thanks to C-TOC who came to give us some high-tech support to make this possible. It is good when the security forces can use advanced technology which allows criminals to surrender without using deadly force," he continued.

Onomé Sido