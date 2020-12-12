Baggage handler jailed for role in cocaine smuggling scheme linked to Cayman Islands

NEW YORK, USA (CMC) –A baggage handler at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey has been sentenced to 180 months in prison for his participation in a multi-year cocaine smuggling scheme linked to the Cayman Islands.

The Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, said Tyrone Woolaston, 35, who was sentenced on Friday, was convicted in February 2019, after a two-week jury trial, of conspiring to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine, and using a firearm in furtherance of cocaine trafficking.

“Tyrone Woolaston used his position as a baggage handler at Newark Liberty Airport to smuggle cocaine into the United States,” she said.

“When law enforcement conducted an undercover operation to investigate, Woolaston, carrying a semi-automatic pistol, delivered five kilos of what he believed to be cocaine. Now, Woolaston has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his crimes.”

According to court documents and the evidence at trial, Woolaston was a lead baggage handler for a commercial airline at Newark Liberty International Airport.

But Straus said that from in or about 2013 through February 2018, Woolaston conspired to smuggle shipments of cocaine into the United States from the Cayman Islands.

“Woolaston abused his secure access to the restricted areas of the airport to remove suitcases containing shipments of multiple kilograms of cocaine from international flights and smuggle them through the airport for distribution in the New York City area,” she said.

In 2017 and 2018, Strauss said agents from the New Jersey Office of the US Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) conducted an undercover operation to investigate cocaine smuggling at the airport.

As part of the investigation, Strauss said “a confidential source met with Woolaston to arrange a cocaine shipment, and Woolaston agreed to bring a suitcase containing five kilograms of cocaine through the airport.”

On February, 10, 2018, she said “HSI agents placed a suitcase containing about five kilograms of sham cocaine on an international flight from the Cayman Islands to the airport.”

Strauss said Woolaston was working on the airport ramp when the flight arrived at the airport, and that he “took possession of the suitcase and carried the sham cocaine shipment through the airport, evading customs screening.

“The following day, Woolaston carried a .40 caliber Glock pistol, equipped with a laser sight, to deliver the sham cocaine to the confidential source,” said Strauss.

In addition to the prison term, Woolaston was sentenced to five years of supervised release, she said.