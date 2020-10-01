Bahamas, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago record COVID deaths

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — The death of a 75-year-old man has pushed the death toll to 96 as The Bahamas also recorded 101 additional cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health said the total number of confirmed cases is 4,123 with New Providence having 3,022 cases, followed by Grand Bahama with 632 and Abaco with 145.

“The Ministry of Health also confirms the death of a 75 year old male of New Providence. This unfortunate death brings the confirmed death toll to 96,” noting that to date, 20,261 tests have been completed. The authorities said hospitalised cases decreased by eight and now stand at 92.

“There were 65 additional recovered cases so that the total recovered cases now tally at 2,206," the ministry said.

In Guyana, two people died within the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 82.

The authorities said the recent victims are a 60-year-old man from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and a 61-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

They said both died while receiving treatment at a local health facility on Wednesday.

The authorities said that they have so far tested 14,082 people, with 2,894 positive. They said 48 of those cases were recorded within the past 24 hours.

While 1,680 people have recovered from this disease, there are 1,134 active cases which include 185 people in institutional isolation, 938 in home isolation, and 11 in the COVID-19 ICU.

Trinidad and Tobago recorded two deaths pushing its total to 76.

The Ministry of Health said that the victims were elderly women with pre-existing health conditions. It said that 14 persons tested positive for the virus, pushing the total to 4, 531 with 1,895 being active cases.

A total of 1,057 people have been discharged from public health facilities and the number of known recovered community cases is 1,503.

In Suriname, the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals has increased by 11 over the past 24 hours bringing the total to 44 with being in the intensive care units.

Health authorities reported 78 active cases as of Wednesday evening, after 14 new infections were registered.

Suriname has 4,877 positive cases of the virus with 4,695 healed, including 12 in the past 24 hours. The death toll remained unchanged at 104.

The Ministry of Public Health in Haiti said 17 new cases have pushed the total to 8,740 nationwide since the first case was reported on March 19. There are also 1, 756 active cases.

The death toll remains at 227 and the authorities said 6,757 people have been healed.