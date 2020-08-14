Bahamas, T&T reports significant increase in virus cases
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago are both reporting significant increases in COVID-19 cases since August.
In the Bahamas, both Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and his deputy, Finance Minister K Peter Turnquest, have entered into voluntary self-quarantine.
The authorities said there were 53 additional confirmed cases, bringing the total to 1,089.
They said there have been 546 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Providence, 440 in Grand Bahama, 45 in Bimini and 31 in Abaco.
Meanwhile, in Trinidad and Tobago, the number of positive cases has increased to 404 after 35 cases were recorded from samples taken from August 6 to present.
The Ministry of Health in its daily bulletin noted that “this figure is not representative of the positive cases over the last 24 hours,” adding that of the 35 cases, 13 are contacts of recently positive COVID-19 cases, while 22 are pending epidemiological investigations.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy