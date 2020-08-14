Bahamas, T&T reports significant increase in virus cases

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago are both reporting significant increases in COVID-19 cases since August.

In the Bahamas, both Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and his deputy, Finance Minister K Peter Turnquest, have entered into voluntary self-quarantine.

The authorities said there were 53 additional confirmed cases, bringing the total to 1,089.

They said there have been 546 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Providence, 440 in Grand Bahama, 45 in Bimini and 31 in Abaco.

Meanwhile, in Trinidad and Tobago, the number of positive cases has increased to 404 after 35 cases were recorded from samples taken from August 6 to present.

The Ministry of Health in its daily bulletin noted that “this figure is not representative of the positive cases over the last 24 hours,” adding that of the 35 cases, 13 are contacts of recently positive COVID-19 cases, while 22 are pending epidemiological investigations.