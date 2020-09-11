Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago record deaths from COVID

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — The Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago Friday registered two deaths each from the coronavirus as the Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health here said that there were 93 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,814.

It said that New Providence has 1,869 confirmed cases followed by Grand Bahama with 593 and 95 in Abaco. Bimini has 54 confirmed cases.

The Ministry of Health said that the two deaths were that of a 73-year old female and a 67-year-old female of New Providence and that three additional deaths are under investigation.

“This increases deaths under investigation to 11, and the death toll now stands at 65.”

Trinidad and Tobago health authorities said that the two deaths pushed the total to 45 without providing any more details on the deceased.

They said the island now has 2,777 positive cases with 1,970 being active cases.

Meanwhile, the main opposition United National Congress (UNC) said while it supports the measures being advocated by the authorities for preventing the spread of COVID-19 and urge all citizens to continue to practise social distancing, frequent hand washing and mask wearing, the increasing number of deaths amongst those citizens “who have been unfortunate enough to contract the SARS CoV 2, is worrisome”.

UNC spokesman on health, Dr Lackram P Bodoe said that an issue surrounding one of these recent deaths is the fact that the COVID-19 test result took 17 days to reach the attending physicians.

“The current protocols apparently mandated that this young patient who was suspected of having COVID-19 could not be moved out of the isolation room in the facility for more definitive treatment (renal dialysis in this case) until the test result was available.

“If this scenario is true, as I am reliably informed, then the question needs to be asked as to whether everything possible is being done to care for hospitalized, symptomatic COVID-19 patients, and to protect the well-being of healthcare workers,” he added.

He said after 45 deaths, “surely the population is entitled to know certain demographics that can guide and empower their behaviour”.

“These can include the 'co-morbidities' and the duration and nature of symptoms of patients seeking medical care. This will allow citizens who have these 'conditions' to take greater precautions. Surely this and certain other pertinent data can be shared without compromising patient confidentiality,” he argued.