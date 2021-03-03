Bahamas PM urges full support for UWI
KINGSTON, Jamaica — As annual budget meetings at The University of the West Indies (The UWI) commenced yesterday, Prime Minister of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, Dr Hubert Minnis, urged fellow governments to invest more in the regional university for the future economic development.
Addressing the opening ceremony for the meetings of technical advisory committees (TACs) for The UWI, Minnis called for an investment rather than an expenditure approach to the university.
“Allow me to make a plea to all the governments of contributing territories to make good on their subventions, particularly in these unprecedented financial times – the current and post-pandemic periods” he said.
He added: “The circumstances of COVID-19 dictate that we must work together to ensure that The UWI, our internationally recognised, esteemed university, stays afloat. Therefore, we must carefully plug any holes that we may have found in our regional flagship university.”
Minnis also congratulated The UWI on its high reputation and global development and expressed his pride in being a UWI graduate himself.
Critical decisions aimed at bolstering the financial sustainability of The UWI will be made as the meetings end today. They facilitate dialogue among all 17 of the university's contributing member governments in shaping operating budgets.
The gatherings, hosted by the government of The Bahamas this year, comprise senior government officials and permanent secretaries in the ministries responsible for tertiary education, and finance among other key stakeholders.
