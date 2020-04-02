Bahamas confirms six new cases of Covid-19 – first death confirmed

NASSAU, Bahamas, (CMC) – The death of a 57-year-old woman from the island of Bimini has been attributed to the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, who made the announcement during a press conference late Wednesday said that Kim Johnson-Rolle, who died on Monday, tested positive for the virus – becoming the country's first victim.

Minnis offered his condolences to her family, including her brother, Immigration Minister Elsworth Johnson.

The Prime Minister also revealed that there are six new cases of COVID-19 in New Providence, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21 – with three cases in Grand Bahama.

The Prime Minister also announced a new amendment, stating that all private medical and dental practices must eliminate all routine and non-emergency physical encounters with patients and shall as best as possible provide services using remote means, excluding dialysis.

He said that where necessary, distancing applies and added that Paediatricians are exempted for vaccinations and obstetricians are exempted.

Concerning supermarkets, he said the schedules will be announced later this week.

The Prime Minister, who is also a medical doctor said that to date, more than 50 healthcare workers have had to be taken out of the system because of their exposure to the virus.