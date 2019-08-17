Bahamas marine pleads not guilty to murdering superior officer

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) – A 35-year-old marine, accused of murdering a superior officer and of the attempted murders of two other marines at Government House, will re-appear in court on August 23.

Jevon Seymour, who appeared before Justice Carolita Bethell on Friday, denied murdering Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Petty Officer Percival Perpall, a former United Nations peacekeeper, who served with RBDF for more than 30 years and the attempted murders of Calvin Hanna and Ellis Rahming on April 28.

Seymour, is also accused of possession of a firearm with the intention of endangering the lives of Hanna and Rahming, remains in custody.

He will re-appear before Justice Bernard Turner for a fixture hearing on August 23.

When he appeared in Court on Friday, supporters, wearing tee-shirts claiming “Justice for Jevon”, shouted that he was innocent.