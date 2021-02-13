Bahamas receives PPE donation from Qatar
NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — The Gulf State of Qatar has made a significant donation to the government of The Bahamas, in an effort to help the country in the fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
The donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) valued at US$150,000 was tagged as a demonstration of the Qatar Government's deep appreciation for those who serve on the front lines of the fight against the global coronavirus pandemic, and its commitment to provide assistance to those in need.
The PPE supplies, which were purchased from Bahamian medical supplies vendor, Ports International, will be distributed to frontline health workers across the public health system.
The donation resulted from collaboration between the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, through the National Emergency Management Agency and the Ministry of Health and its partner the Public Hospitals Authority through the Emergency Operations Centre.
