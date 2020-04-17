Bahamas records another COVID-19 death and one additional case
NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — The Bahamas has recorded another death related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities across the territory to nine.
This was revealed late Thursday by Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands who said the latest fatality was that of a 51-year-old man from New Providence.
He also said that there was a newly confirmed case of the virus, bringing the total number of cases to 54.
This latest case is a 93-year-old woman from New Providence with no history of travel.
She has been hospitalised.
According to the health minister, 45 of the cases are in New Providence, seven in Grand Bahama, one in Bimini and one in Grand Cay.
He added that the government has found 892 contacts of infected people through contact tracing, noting that “expanded testing is critical” so we can “plan and prepare to protect these vulnerable populations”.
Sands also said that the introduction of rapid testing – that are faster and cheaper, is being explored. He said this method require in-country validation of the blood tests.
