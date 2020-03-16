Bahamas records first confirmed case of COVID-19

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — A 61-year-old woman has been confirmed as the first person to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in The Bahamas.

On Sunday, Acting Minister of Health Jeffrey Lloyd announced that the woman is a resident of New Providence who does not have relevant travel history.

During a press conference, Lloyd explained that the woman presented with symptoms of a fever and cough.

“She is not known to have travelled outside of the country in the past 20 days. At this time the patient's exposure is unknown. The patient and family members have been informed of the diagnosis. She is receiving care in the designated isolation area of the Princess Margaret Hospital.

“We are currently investigating her family and social contacts to determine whether they could have been the source of her infection.”

Lloyd stressed that the case was detected in the health system because of the Ministry of Health's enhanced surveillance methods for COVID-19. These measures include physicians reporting patients who present with respiratory infections and testing where indicated.

“We have made the decision to expand our testing and have heightened sensitivity for persons presenting with influenza-like symptoms due to lessons learnt from countries that have diagnosed cases in keeping with this enhanced surveillance approach. The investigation is ongoing and we will update the public within 24 hours.”

He also noted that steps are being taken to respond to this public health threat.