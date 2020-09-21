Bahamas records more COVID-19 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Bahamas today announced that two of its nationals have died from the COVID-19 virus over the past 24 hours.

The country also recorded 55 additional cases, bringing the country's total to 3,370.

Authorities said that New Providence continues to have the most cases of the virus, recording 2,340 to date, followed by Grand Bahama with 616, Abaco 106 and Bimini with 54.

“The Ministry of Health also confirms today that there are two additional deaths under investigation. This increases the number of deaths under investigation to 18 and the confirmed death toll remains at 74.”