Bahamas records two COVID-related deaths, 62 new cases

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — The Ministry of Health on Sunday reported that the territory has recorded two more deaths attributed to COVID-19.

This is in addition to 62 newly confirmed cases, bringing the total number of cases to 1,765, with 1,504 of those active.

Concerning the deaths – two women, a 45-year-old and a 63-year-old, both from the island of New Providence, died on Friday night and Saturday morning respectively.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Renward Wells has offered condolences to the family of a registered nurse, Bernadette Rolle, who was a victim of the virus.

“As we mourn the loss of a brave warrior from the frontline in our fight against the pandemic COVID-19, the nation is grateful for her service,” he said. The death toll across the country now stands at 29.