Bahamas records two COVID deaths as cases increase in the region

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — The Bahamas recorded two deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) as several other Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries reported new cases of the virus over the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health said that there were 65 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths. As a result, the total number of positive cases now stands at 3,903 with 1,713 of those being active.

The health authorities said that all 65 new cases were recorded in New Providence, where the two deaths — a 61-year-old woman and an 86-year-old woman — were residing.

Their deaths bring the death toll to 91.

Haiti recorded 39 new cases of the virus, bringing its total to 8,723 with 1,908 being active.

Health officials said that the death toll remains at 227 and that so far 6,588 people have been cured of the disease. They said that since March 19, a total of 27,705 suspected cases have been investigated.

In Guyana, 15 new cases of COVID-19 brought the overall confirmed cases to 2,787. The new cases were reported in Region One with five new cases, bringing the total there to 413, Regions Two and Five with one new case and Region Eight with eight new cases.

Health authorities said that there are now nine patients in the COVID-19 ICU and 1, 608 have now recovered. To date, 78 people have died with 44 others recovering. There are now 861 patients in home isolation, 231 in institutional isolation and 83 people are in institutional quarantine.

Suriname said one person in the capital, Paramaribo, tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours after 28 people had been tested.

The number of active cases nationwide has fallen to 67, while the total number of infections is 4,836. The COVID-19 death rate remained at 102. Six people have been cured in the past 24 hours, bringing that total to 4,667.

Currently, 31 people with the corona virus are in hospitals and seven in intensive care units. Furthermore, there are 41 positives in isolation and 37 people who are not negative in quarantine.

The health authorities in Trinidad and Tobago are reporting four new cases, bringing the total to 4,386 with 2,039 being active.

They said the death toll remains at 72.