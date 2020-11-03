Bahamas records two more COVID deaths
NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — The Bahamas recorded two more coronavirus (COVID-19) related deaths over the past 24 hours, according to the country's Ministry of Health.
The ministry said that the two latest deaths were a 63-year-old male and a 68-year-old female, both from New Providence, where the number of positive cases is 5,197.
It said that the death toll is now 148 with 23 under investigations and 29 being classified as non-COVID-related deaths.
According to the authorities, the family chain of islands has a total of 6,759 cases of the virus, with Grand Bahama recording 757 cases, followed by Abaco 173.
The authorities said overall, 4,537 people are considered active cases with 2,022 being active. There are 85 people hospitalised and 78 cases considered to be moderately ill.
