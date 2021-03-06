Bahamas to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday
NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — The government of The Bahamas is scheduled to receive its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday.
In making the announcement, the Office of the Prime Minister said the first batch consists of a donation from the Government of India of 20,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is also known as the Covishield vaccine.
The vaccines were pre-qualified by the World Health Organization (WHO) and received Emergency Use Listing (EUL) approval by the WHO.
The vaccines have also received certification from the Caribbean Regulatory System (CRS).
The donation is part of a commitment from India to donate a total of 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries.
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis thanked the Government of India for the donation on behalf of the Bahamian Government and the people of The Bahamas.
The prime minister is scheduled to provide a live update on the rollout of this first batch of vaccines on Sunday.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy