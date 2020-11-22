Bahamian organisation wins global film award for transforming society

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC)— The Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF) captured top honours at the 9th annual Global Sustainability Film Awards (GSFA), held recently in the UK.

The GSFA recognises outstanding films from the business, non-profit, media and creative sectors that inspire audiences with real world solutions for a more sustainable future.

The 2020 awards were held online from November 16-20, with BREEF winning first place in the Transforming Society category.

BREEF and the Rolex Perpetual Planet initiative collaborated to produce the award-winning short film about educating the next generation of Bahamian environmental stewards.

The film highlights BREEF and its Eco-Schools programme, and points to steps being taken by young people within schools and communities to combat climate change and to sustain the Bahamian way of life.

The film prominently shares the beauty of The Bahamas with a global audience. It includes footage of the island of Eleuthera where BREEF's Executive Director Casuarina McKinney-Lambert was born.

The film was directed by award-winning filmmaker Fran Mendez, and includes underwater footage by world-renowned Bahamian photographer Andre Musgrove.