Bahamian pleads guilty to money laundering offences
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A Bahamian national is facing a fine of $1,300,000 or six months imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to money laundering and cross border movement of cash offences pursuant to the Proceeds of Crime Act
According to a statement from the Financial Investigations Division, Samuel Cummings pleaded guilty in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on February 20.
Cummings was charged after he arrived on the island at the Norman Manley International Airport on February 9, 2019, on a flight from the Bahamas.
During checks of his luggage, officers from the Jamaica Customs Agency found US$30,000 concealed in a false compartment of his luggage.
He reportedly denied knowledge of the money. The officers also found an additional US$4,771 on his person.
The matter was reported to the police and a joint financial investigation was conducted by police officers from the Constabulary Financial Unit, assigned to the Financial Investigations Division, and the Jamaica Customs Agency.
Cummings was subsequently charged with concealment of criminal property, possession of criminal property and cross border movement of cash.
As part of his sentence, Cummings was ordered to forfeit the cash concealed in his luggage and the cash found on his person, which amounted to US$34,771.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy