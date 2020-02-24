Bahamian pleads guilty to money laundering offences

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A Bahamian national is facing a fine of $1,300,000 or six months imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to money laundering and cross border movement of cash offences pursuant to the Proceeds of Crime Act

According to a statement from the Financial Investigations Division, Samuel Cummings pleaded guilty in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on February 20.

Cummings was charged after he arrived on the island at the Norman Manley International Airport on February 9, 2019, on a flight from the Bahamas.

During checks of his luggage, officers from the Jamaica Customs Agency found US$30,000 concealed in a false compartment of his luggage.

He reportedly denied knowledge of the money. The officers also found an additional US$4,771 on his person.

The matter was reported to the police and a joint financial investigation was conducted by police officers from the Constabulary Financial Unit, assigned to the Financial Investigations Division, and the Jamaica Customs Agency.

Cummings was subsequently charged with concealment of criminal property, possession of criminal property and cross border movement of cash.

As part of his sentence, Cummings was ordered to forfeit the cash concealed in his luggage and the cash found on his person, which amounted to US$34,771.