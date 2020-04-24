Bahia Principe gives support during COVID-19 shutdown
ST ANN, Jamaica— Bahia Principe Jamaica Resort has reached out to its employees who have been laid off, and the surrounding communities amid the economic downturn caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the past two weeks the hotel group has handed out hundreds of care packages to its team members in what it says was the recognition of the human capital being the most valuable resource.
Deliveries were also made to the St Ann Infirmary and the St Ann's Bay Hospital as part of the hotel's COVID- 19 relief support. The hotel, like many others, has faced reduced business as result of the global decrease in travel.
“We are making sure that employees see that we care in the midst of our struggle and that their welfare and safety is of the utmost importance at this time”, stated Fabian Brown, director of internal organisation and corporate social responsibility at Bahia Principe Jamaica.
“Our workforce, which is approximately 1,700 strong, is wholly committed to the brand and we in turn embrace their love with support of our own despite our temporary closure,” added Brown.
According to Brown, the hotel's management is committed to maintaining the lines of communication with its team members to assist their continued well-being in whatever way possible.
Brown noted that Jamaica has been home to the Bahia Principe brand for nearly 15 years and during which time it has come to cherish the amicable, dynamic and indomitable spirit of its people, especially in times of doubt and uncertainty.
“We remain confident that the industry will rise anew with opportunities and team members and will soon be able to again welcome our hundreds of guests to the resort and the island of Jamaica,” declared Brown.
