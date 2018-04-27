Bail condition adjusted for Manchester job scam accused

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Courtney Maxwell, the presiding judge at the Manchester Parish Court on Thursday, allowed a request for an adjustment to one of the bail conditions of job scam accused Keisha Forbes.



Forbes was offered bail in the sum of $200,000 on her first court appearance last month, with the conditions that a stop order be placed on her travel documents (if there are any) and that she must report to the Mandeville Police Station at a designated time set by the court.



She has not yet taken up the bail offer.



However, when the case was called up yesterday, her attorney Kemar Robinson asked that she be required to report to a specific police station outside of Manchester, which was granted.



Forbes is answering to charges of obtaining money by false pretence and conspiracy to defraud.



The allegations are that she took part payments from more than 100 applicants to an overseas employment programme for jobs in the United States and Canada but did not deliver.



The money was not returned reportedly because Forbes was an employee of the Christiana-based agency, which is no longer in operation, and she had already handed over the funds to her former employer who lives overseas.



The court was told that efforts to locate the employer have proven futile.



Yesterday, Maxwell ordered that the accused be fingerprinted.



A source told OBSERVER ONLINE that Forbes has not yet taken up the bail offer because of “administrative differences” between her family members and the court office in Mandeville, in terms of the sureties being presented.



Her case is set to be heard again on May 24 in the Manchester Parish Court.



Alicia Sutherland



