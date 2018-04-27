Bail extended for Manchester cop on fraud charge

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Corporal Dave Dewar, who was charged by the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) earlier this month for fraudulent conversion and attempting to pervert the course of justice, had his bail extended in the Manchester Parish Court on Thursday.



He is on $150,000 bail for allegedly pocketing money belonging to a complainant in custody.



MOCA reported that in February this year, Dewar volunteered to retain an attorney for the complainant who was in the Mandeville lock-up.



The complainant agreed and gave instructions for the corporal to obtain $74, 321 on his behalf and make contact with the attorney.



When the money was received, it is alleged that Dewar “converted it to his own use.”



According to MOCA, Dewar attempted to persuade the complainant to retract the report that he made about the matter.



Presiding judge at the Manchester Parish Court yesterday, Courtney Maxwell, said that he expects that a trial date can be set when the case is mentioned again on June 8.



Alicia Sutherland