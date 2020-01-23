Bail extended for Reid, co-accused

KINGSTON, Jamaica—Former Education Minister Ruel Reid and his co-accused including daughter Sharelle and CMU president Professor Fritz Pinnock, had their bails extended when they appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court this morning.

Their bail conditions have also been varied. Instead of reporting to the police station on Wednesdays and Saturdays, they are to report on Wednesdays only.

Reid and Pinnock — who is on special leave as president of the Caribbean Maritime University — are facing charges of breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act, conspiracy to defraud, misconduct in a public office at common law, and breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The two were released on bail on October 10 last year following their arrest the day before. They are to return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on April 8, 2020.