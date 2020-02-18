Bamboo pulp mill to be established locally — BSJ

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica is set to benefit from a substantial investment by Caribamboo in what the principals say is the first fully integrated bamboo pulp mill globally.

According to the Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ), the operation will utilise the fibres from the Bambusa vulgaris species of bamboo, which grows in the island.

The BSJ, the primary driver of development of the local bamboo industry, said it is estimated that the mill will process approximately 80,000 tons of bamboo per month when at full capacity and provide direct employment for over 300 workers together with many indirect employment opportunities supporting the mill.

BSJ added that the pulp from the bamboo will be sold in the global market to players who produce consumer tissue, facial towels and other consumer products.

The Caribamboo project is estimated to generate potential revenues in excess of US$1 billion over a 10 year period, the BSJ said.

The agency said that Caribamboo will have its own high yield bamboo farm but will also be providing opportunities for contract farming for various local partners.

In a recently held forum at the BSJ, Chief Executive Officer of Caribamboo, David Stedeford, indicated that the project will provide support and technology to local farmers to ensure the required targets are met.

“Payments to farmers are estimated to be on a quarterly basis supported by long term contracts. This will provide guaranteed income, so farmers can better plan and manage their farms,” Stedeford said.

Stedeford also indicated that Caribamboo will be partnering with Valley Fruit Company, which will be managing the supply of bamboo from the farmers.

Director of Special Projects at the BSJ, Gladstone Rose said, “the BSJ will be collaborating with Caribamboo to support the sustainable development of bamboo value chains.”

He indicated that it is intended that a Memorandum of Understanding between the BSJ and Caribamboo will be signed by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

The Caribamboo mill is expected to be completed in 2022.