Ban on events
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Prime Minister Andrew Holness says a ban is now in place on social gatherings requiring permits.
No permits will be issued for the next 14 days, and permits already issued will be withdrawn, the prime minister said.
Holness made the disclosure at a media briefing a short while ago.
As it relates to churches, Holness said the Government is not banning worship, but is asking that church leaders consider novel methods of still worshipping, while taking the necessary precautionary measures.
He also strongly advised against non-essential travel, and says Government is actively reviewing the extent of travel restrictions relating to the UK, in light of Jamaica's two confirmed COVID-19 cases involving individuals who have travelled to the UK.
Meanwhile, Government has been trying to track passengers who were on the British Airways flight transporting the first patient who tested positive for COVID-19 in Jamaica.
Passengers on BA2263 travelling from London on March 4, 2020 should call 888-ONE-LOVE if they have not previously been contacted.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy