Ban on events

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Prime Minister Andrew Holness says a ban is now in place on social gatherings requiring permits.

No permits will be issued for the next 14 days, and permits already issued will be withdrawn, the prime minister said.

Holness made the disclosure at a media briefing a short while ago.

As it relates to churches, Holness said the Government is not banning worship, but is asking that church leaders consider novel methods of still worshipping, while taking the necessary precautionary measures.

He also strongly advised against non-essential travel, and says Government is actively reviewing the extent of travel restrictions relating to the UK, in light of Jamaica's two confirmed COVID-19 cases involving individuals who have travelled to the UK.

Meanwhile, Government has been trying to track passengers who were on the British Airways flight transporting the first patient who tested positive for COVID-19 in Jamaica.

Passengers on BA2263 travelling from London on March 4, 2020 should call 888-ONE-LOVE if they have not previously been contacted.













