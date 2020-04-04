Ban on incoming passenger flights extended for 14 more days

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaicans overseas who were hoping to be able to return home after today, with an early lifting of the ban on incoming passenger flights, will have to wait, at least, another two weeks.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced last night that the ban on incoming passenger flights will be extended by another 14 days, when the current two-week ban ends this week-end.

Highlighting the fact that only about 10 per cent of some 5,000 Jamaicans who returned home since March 18, when the Disaster Risk Management Enforcement measures came into effect, have followed procedures to contact the Ministry of Health and Wellness and observe a 14-day quarantine until they are tested, Holness said that the country was not yet at the stage where inward passenger airline flights can return to normal.

“We have seen countries that have allowed mass entry of their nationals back into the country and we have started to see that their numbers are rising, and they now have to be putting in place entry control measures,” the prime minister told the daily digital press briefing at his office, Jamaica House on Friday.

He also noted that the countries from which Jamaicans are returning are experiencing exponential rise in the community spread of the virus.

“And so for these reasons and others we have to keep our borders closed. So we will extend it for another 14 days and we will review it and make a decision after that. But, we will also have to consider what protocols we need to prepare us for what the new normal will look like for re-entry into the country,” he added.



BALFORD HENRY