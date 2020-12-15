Bangladesh confirms Windies tour dates
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AFP) — Bangladesh on Tuesday said international cricket will return to the country in January with a tour by the West Indies after the COVID-19 disruption.
The Caribbean side will play three one-day internationals and two Tests against the home side in January and February in what would be the first series in the country since March, said the Bangladesh Cricket Board.
"We have planned to keep them strictly in a bio-secure environment during the tour," BCB chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury told AFP.
"We are now working with West Indies Cricket Board about how the tour could proceed in the best way," he said.
According to an itinerary released by the BCB, the tourists will arrive on January 10 and quarantine for seven days before a warm-up match against a local selection on January 18.
The first two ODIs of the series will be held in Dhaka on January 20 and 22.
Chittagong will host the final ODI on January 25 before a four-day warm-up match and the first Test from February 3-7.
Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium will host the final Test from February 11-15.
Zimbabwe were the last international team to visit Bangladesh in February-March before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two home series against Australia and New Zealand in June and August were cancelled along with a number of domestic competitions.
Bangladesh recently resumed cricketing activities with successive Twenty20 tournaments, but where only local players participated.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy