Bank manager charged with larceny

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting that an operations manager for a prominent financial institution has been charged with larceny as a servant.

She has been identified as 52-year-old Andrea Gordon.

Gordon was taken into custody by Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime (C-TOC) detectives today, as investigations revealed that more than $35 million was fleeced from the institution over a three year period.

It is reported that between January 2017 and May 2020, Gordon transferred the money from the bank to her personal accounts.

An audit is still underway into the matter.