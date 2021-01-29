Bank robbers escape with over $2.8m in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica — The police are now investigating yesterday's robbery of a National People's Cooperative Bank (PC Bank) on Gordon Street, May Pen in Clarendon.

According to the police, the men who entered the bank posing as customers, brandished a firearm and then forced their way through the interior doors and into the vault, where they took $2,855,000.

The suspects also allegedly removed an undetermined sum of cash from two registers and a cell phone.

The police said the men further relieved the security guard of his firearm and escaped in a grey motor car.