Bar altercation claims life of 68-y-o man

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Nineteen-year-old Tim Rowe has been charged with manslaughter after he allegedly slapped a man during an altercation at a bar causing him to fall and hit his head on Friday, October 16 in St Elizabeth. The man later succumbed to his injuries.

Dead is 68-year-old Hebert Reid of Pisgah district in the parish.

The police said Reid and Rowe were at a bar, when an altercation developed during which Rowe slapped Reid, who fell and hit his head. The incident happened around 3:15 pm.

Reid was then transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police said Rowe was arrested and charged following investigations.