Bar operator charged over uncustomed cigarettes

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A bartender has been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure of $1.57 million worth of uncustomed cigarettes on Wavel Avenue, St Andrew on Thursday, August 27.

The police said 33-year-old Melissa Brown has been charged with possession of uncustomed goods.

It is reported that about 3:00 pm, officers conducted an operation at premises where a house and bar were searched.

During the search, four and a half boxes containing 225 cartons or 45,000 sticks of cigarettes labelled “Sunny” were found and seized.

Brown is scheduled to appear in the Corporate Area Criminal Court on Friday, September 4.