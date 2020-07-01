Barbados becomes first member state to fly official CARICOM flag
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Barbados' Ambassador to the Caribbean Community (Caricom) David Comissiong today announced that the official flag of the regional body will be flown at all embassies, high commissions and diplomatic offices of member states as of Wednesday.
According to Comissiong, this is being doing as a gesture intended to embody the region's pursuit of collective and coordinated foreign policy across the world.
Moments after hoisting the Caricom flag over government headquarters, Comissiong revealed that the move was proposed by Barbadian officials at a meeting of the Caricom Council for Foreign and Community Relations and was intended to be officially implemented starting on Caricom Day, July 4.
But doing it today serves as a tribute to Prime Minister Mia Mottley who completes her stint as chairman of the regional grouping today.
Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Dr Ralph Gonsalves has replaced Mottley.
According to the Ambassador Comissiong, use of the flag projects the region's unified presence and image at 208 diplomatic missions across 55 countries.
“There are massive things that need to be done and we recognise that no single Caricom state can accomplish those major things on its own. But we also recognise that when we bring together our collective strength, we are a force to be reckoned,” Comissiong declared.
“This is a major step forward and it says that we have all come to recognise that there are some major things that we need to accomplish in this international arena whether on issues of climate change, getting international organisations to remove their discriminatory policies against developing countries like ours, or the new moral international leadership that Prime Minister Mia Mottley has called for,” he said.
Officials from the Cuban and Venzuelan embassies attended the ceremony, along with the associations of Guyana, Jamaica and St Vincent and the Grenadines in Barbados. Barbados' CARICOM Youth Ambassador Chad Monerville and social activist David Denny were also present.
Comissiong urged those in attendance to recognise that the region has something “very special” to add to global discussions on issues of human rights, dignity and the struggle for freedom.
“I still don't think we recognise how unique a people we are . . . and what makes us so unique is our history and the fact that 90 per cent of our populations came from the depths of oppression. We know what it is to be deprived of human rights and dignity and we know what it is to have to struggle for freedom and dignity and to hold onto our intrinsic humanity against all kinds of systems that want to dehumanise us and we take that for granted,” he said.
“This is about CARICOM resolving to fully make its mark on this world and to add something good, valuable and constructive to international affairs, but also to be as efficient as possible in pursuing our own vital interests by doing it collectively rather than as single nations,” he added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy