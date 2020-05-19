Barbados diplomat tests positive for COVID-19

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The Barbados Ambassador to the United Nations, Liz Thompson, has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) according to an official statement issued Tuesday by the country's Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The statement said that the diplomat, has no symptoms of the disease and is feeling “perfectly well”.

The statement further stated said that Thompson had returned to Barbados on Monday from New York, which is the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States.

“Ms Thompson arrived on a private jet and was tested at Paragon immediately after her arrival. This morning we received information that her test was positive. There was one other passenger on the plane on which the ambassador travelled. That passenger was also tested; that test is negative,” the statement said.

It said that Thompson had come to Barbados to be at the bedside of her 95-year-old mother who became gravely ill with a heart “non-COVID related condition” on the weekend.

“Given the gravity of her mother's condition, she was allowed to go to her mother's bedside. The senior Mrs Thompson is being kept comfortable at her home,” the statement said, adding that the diplomat “has had no contact with the members of that household other than her mother” and will from Tuesday go into isolation.

“Despite not having contact with members of the household, the Ministry of Health is taking the usual precaution of testing family members. All precautionary measures and protocols are being observed.

“The Ministry of Health will continue to deal with this situation as it has all other cases in Barbados.

Ambassador Thompson and her family are cooperating fully with the ministry, but she is appealing to the public not to contact the family given her mother's very grave and deteriorating condition,” the statement added.

Barbados has recorded 88 cases of the virus that was first detected in China last December and blamed for 315,488 deaths and 4.5 others infected globally.

Seven people have died in Barbados.