Barbados monitoring dengue fever outbreak in the region
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC)— Barbados says it is closely monitoring cases of dengue fever here in light of outbreaks in other regional countries and increased numbers of suspected cases on the island.
Several Caribbean countries have reported outbreaks this year, including St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines- where deaths have been reported- and French islands of Guadeloupe, Martinique and French Guiana.
Senior Medical Officer of Health, Dr Leslie Rollock, said that while there has been an increase of suspected and confirmed cases in the first nine months of this year compared to the same period in 2018 and 2019, the numbers had not risen “beyond what is expected”.
According to figures released by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, from January to September, there were 174 suspected or probable cases reported to the Ministry, with six laboratory confirmations. No deaths have been reported. These cases were type 3 dengue virus, a strain that has been circulating in Barbados since 2016, the year of the last outbreak here.
This case load compares to 66 suspected and probable cases for the same period in 2018 and no confirmations; and 64 suspected and probable cases last year, again with no confirmed cases.
Dr Rollock cautioned householders and property owners to step up surveillance for the mosquito vector in and around their premises.
“My advice is to check premises weekly for possible breeding sites. Cover or dispose of water containers such as buckets, plastic containers and drums. Containers should also be scrubbed to remove eggs that may be attached to the inside,” the public health doctor shared,” he added.
Dengue fever is transmitted by the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Common symptoms include fever, headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, and a red itchy rash.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy