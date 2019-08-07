Barbados player wins J$283.5-m Super Lotto jackpot

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has announced that a player in Barbados was the winner of the $283.5 million Super Lotto jackpot for draw #1019 on Tuesday, August 6.

The winning ticket was sold in St Michael, Barbados, one of the eight Caribbean territories that play the multijurisdictional lottery game.

The lucky winner won J$283.5 million or equivalent of B$4.37 million. The winning numbers were 16, 18, 21, 28, 30 with the super ball, 3.

The ticket was purchased at Mia Mart, with the winner, who won the jackpot on a full bet (J$300 equivalent) on a quick pick ticket, needing to present the ticket and claim the prize in Barbados within 90 days, SVL said in a release.

“We are pleased to welcome another super millionaire to the prestigious club. The Super Lotto allows persons the opportunity to realize all their dreams from the proceeds of a super-sized jackpot. We encourage all our winners to spend their prize money wisely and make the most of this life-altering opportunity,” SVL President and CEO, Ann-Dawn Young Sang was quoted as saying.

The Super Lotto game, which began in August 2009, is the first of its kind in the Caribbean and Latin America. A live draw is broadcast simultaneously in Jamaica, Barbados, St Kitts & Nevis, Anguilla, Antigua, St Maarten, the US Virgin Islands and Paraguay.