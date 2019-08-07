Barbados player wins J$283.5-m Super Lotto jackpot
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has announced that a player in Barbados was the winner of the $283.5 million Super Lotto jackpot for draw #1019 on Tuesday, August 6.
The winning ticket was sold in St Michael, Barbados, one of the eight Caribbean territories that play the multijurisdictional lottery game.
The lucky winner won J$283.5 million or equivalent of B$4.37 million. The winning numbers were 16, 18, 21, 28, 30 with the super ball, 3.
The ticket was purchased at Mia Mart, with the winner, who won the jackpot on a full bet (J$300 equivalent) on a quick pick ticket, needing to present the ticket and claim the prize in Barbados within 90 days, SVL said in a release.
“We are pleased to welcome another super millionaire to the prestigious club. The Super Lotto allows persons the opportunity to realize all their dreams from the proceeds of a super-sized jackpot. We encourage all our winners to spend their prize money wisely and make the most of this life-altering opportunity,” SVL President and CEO, Ann-Dawn Young Sang was quoted as saying.
The Super Lotto game, which began in August 2009, is the first of its kind in the Caribbean and Latin America. A live draw is broadcast simultaneously in Jamaica, Barbados, St Kitts & Nevis, Anguilla, Antigua, St Maarten, the US Virgin Islands and Paraguay.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy