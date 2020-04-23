Barbados records another COVID-19 death – total now six

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Barbados recorded its sixth death to COVID-19 on the same day that it confirmed its first new case in six days.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported Wednesday that the deceased is a 70-year-old CARICOM national living in Barbados. He was infected by a known case who travelled abroad.

The diabetic man was diagnosed with the virus and placed in isolation on April 1, but passed away Wednesday, three weeks later, at 9:00 am.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Kenneth George expressed his deepest condolences to the wife, family and friends of the deceased on behalf of the Government and people of Barbados.

In addition, a 66-year-old Barbadian woman became the first person to test positive for COVID-19 after a six-day lull in cases on the island. She contracted the virus after being in contact with a known case on April 14 and the ministry said aggressive contact tracing has begun.

Sixty-four tests were conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory on Wednesday, 33 of which were conducted on Trinidadians who were stranded on the island after the government of the twin-island republic initially refused to let them return home.

The group, who were originally on a cruise in Dubai, all tested negative and were allowed to board flights to Trinidad. They are now in a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Minister of Health and Wellness Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic said earlier this week that testing for COVID-19 would be expanded and testing centres would be established across the island.

Increased testing is part of the strategy to ensure that there is no community transmission in Barbados.

The total number of tests conducted since February 11 now stands at 1,162.

Since March 16 when the first two cases were identified, there have been 76 positive cases – 39 females and 37 males.

To date, 27 patients have recovered and there are now 43 individuals in isolation.