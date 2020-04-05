Barbados records first COVID-19 death

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Barbados Minister of Health and Wellness Jeffrey Bostic announced a short while ago that Barbados has recorded the first death from novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

He is an 81-year-old male who had travelled to the United Kingdom. His wife has also tested positive for the virus.

Bostic said the deceased had an underlying medical condition.

Barbados has recorded a total of 56 positive - COVID-19 cases.